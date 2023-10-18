St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Entertainment/Books
Arts

Author Michael Thompson's novel How To Be Remembered is being produced in the US

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 19 2023 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Como author Michael Thompson wrote his first book, How To Be Remembered, which has been picked up for production in the US. Picture by Chris Lane
Como author Michael Thompson wrote his first book, How To Be Remembered, which has been picked up for production in the US. Picture by Chris Lane

A film adapted from a Como author's book is a step closer to filming - and it's got some big Hollywood names attached to the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.