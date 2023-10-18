A film adapted from a Como author's book is a step closer to filming - and it's got some big Hollywood names attached to the project.
Michael Thompson's How To Be Remembered was sold to a film studio in the US - months before the book actually hit shelves.
Now, this first literary work penned by the journalist-turned-author, is being transformed into a feature film, and is a step closer to action.
US media outlet Deadline announced the news this week.
"It's a pretty great team behind it all," Mr Thompson said. "The writer is J Mills Goodloe, who wrote The Age of Adaline starring Blake Lively and Harrison Ford, and The Mountain Between Us starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba."
"Elizabeth Cantillon produced The Nightingale, Persuasion and a bunch of other movies. She also oversaw James Bond, Eat Pray Love, The Social Network and Captain Phillips at Sony Pictures. MRC who is financing the film is also the studio behind Knives Out, The Great and Ozark."
"Still plenty of hurdles before it ends up on the big screen, but still pretty exciting."
The novel tells the story of Tommy Llewellyn, who on the morning of his first birthday sees his existence wiped clean from the universe. His parents don't remember him and all evidence of his life is gone. And yet, he remains. Every year on Tommy's birthday, the world around him forgets he exists. He grows up enduring his own annual reset, becoming a stranger to the people in his life year after year. That is until something extraordinary happens: Tommy Llewellyn falls in love. Determined to carve out a life that can withstand the reset, Tommy must find a way to rebuild and maintain his great love through whatever means necessary.
