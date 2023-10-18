The novel tells the story of Tommy Llewellyn, who on the morning of his first birthday sees his existence wiped clean from the universe. His parents don't remember him and all evidence of his life is gone. And yet, he remains. Every year on Tommy's birthday, the world around him forgets he exists. He grows up enduring his own annual reset, becoming a stranger to the people in his life year after year. That is until something extraordinary happens: Tommy Llewellyn falls in love. Determined to carve out a life that can withstand the reset, Tommy must find a way to rebuild and maintain his great love through whatever means necessary.

