St George letters, October 25

In retrospect, why were we not informed by Mark Coure that our reliable Punchbowl Bus Service faced the axe as the Liberals intended to take the cheapest tende.? Mark had no trouble writing a lengthy opinion piece on The Voice which was contrary to Liberal thinking, so disagreeing with his mob is obviously not a problem. We the people of Peakhurst need a reliable bus service, and U Go are not providing it. As they say we get what we pay for. Fix it Minister. My complaints are not down at all.