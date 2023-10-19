Concentrate solely on raising the living standards and life opportunities of indigenous peoples. Make peace with Jacinta Price, Warren Mundine, Lidia Thorpe and run with new strategies - ditto Peter Dutton - he needs a lot of the 39 per cent who voted yes if he is to win the next election - negotiate with him. See if you can get independent Indigenous candidates into the Senate in NSW and Victoria at the next election and just possibly into lower house seats in inner Sydney and Melbourne. That means real power not just a Voice!