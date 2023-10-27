A new report into young people and cancer reveals that although rates of Hodgkin lymphomas and mature non-Hodgkin lymphomas have increased over time, the rate of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoma has remained relatively stable.
The Cancer in Adolescents and Young People in Australia report 2023 published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, shows that the blood cancers diagnosed most in people aged 15-24 in 2014-2018 were Hodgkin lymphoma, mature non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoma.
It comes as a study in human cell lines reveals cancer cells can activate a force-generating mechanism to survive a cancer therapy. The new research shows how cancer cells circumvent a common cancer therapy - and how targeted drugs could be developed to help combat it.
The study, funded by the NHMRC, ARC and The Kids' Cancer project and published in the journal Current Biology, shows cancer cells can activate a force-generating rescue mechanism to stabilise an essential cell structure responsible for cell division and resist the effects of chemotherapy.
The research team, which included experts from UNSW Sydney and University of Technology Sydney (UTS), hope to use the findings to improve cancer therapies - and they have established a company to develop drugs that specifically target the mechanism.
"We discovered that cancer cells use the mechanical force supplied by the edge of the cell called the cell cortex, to overcome the impact of commonly used chemotherapy that blocks the ability of the cell to separate the chromosomes during cell division," said Professor Peter Gunning, senior author of the study from the School of Biomedical Sciences, UNSW Medicine & Health. "Now that we understand this exact pathway cancer cells use to avoid the toxic effects of the chemotherapy, it opens the door to improving cancer treatments."
During cell division, or mitosis, microtubules - tiny tube-like structures inside the cell - act as arms for separating genetic material evenly and ensuring the successful production of daughter cells. Cancer cells rapidly divide - much more so than normal cells - so targeting these structures using anti-microtubule chemotherapy drugs is commonly used to inhibit their growth.
"The anti-microtubule chemotherapy usually fragments the mechanical arms into multiple hubs that pull the chromosomes in multiple directions rather than the normal two. The resulting chaos prevents proper separation of the chromosomes to the two daughter cells and induces apoptosis, or programmed cell death," Professor Gunning said. "At high doses of chemotherapy this is quite effective. But at lower exposure, which is a core problem, particularly as you get to the interior of solid tumours or when chemotherapy doses must be reduced due to toxicity in patients, cancer cells activate a rescue mechanism."
He said we now know that this mechanism arises because the cancer cells activate a signal that recognises microtubule fragmentation and causes the arms to reach toward the edge of the cell and pull on the cortex to bring the fragments back together.
"This allows the arms to stabilise and generate the force necessary to physically grab and pull the chromosomes into each daughter cell and ensure the cancer cell multiplies," Professor Gunning said.
The researchers initially suspected the mechanism existed after noticing a specific drug combination that targeted the microtubules enhanced chemotherapy for a childhood cancer called neuroblastoma. But to understand exactly how it worked, the researchers needed to use advanced imaging to observe the mechanism in action.
"We needed good imaging of the cancer cells as they go through cell division to visualise what's happening to the chromosomes, the microtubules and the architecture of the cell in real-time," Professor Gunning said. "It was quite surprising to us because we did not expect this mechanism of the cancer cell to be used in this way to overcome the cancer therapy, but we could see it happening before our eyes."
He says the mechanism is likely to be a fundamental component of cell biology.
"We think it's a fallback mechanism that evolved to allow any cell to overcome a small amount of microtubule disruption and ensure it can survive," he said. "It just so happens cancer cells use it to sidestep the anti-microtubule chemotherapy."
Researchers first need to improve the activity of the drugs in animal models in the next few years before advancing into preclinical studies and eventually into patients.
"By attacking the force-generating machinery built by the cancer cells we expect that we will be able to allow the cancer therapy to do its job much more effectively," Professor Gunning says. "In practical terms, we have established a company that will allow us to develop the drugs needed to attack this rescue mechanism, enabling the anti-microtubule chemotherapy to act more effectively, and hopefully improve patient outcomes."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.