St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Cancer in Adolescents and Young People in Australia report 2023 shows acute lymphoblastic leukaemia remains stable

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 27 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelia Rendell of Woolooware was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2020. She is now cancer free. Picture by John Veage
Amelia Rendell of Woolooware was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2020. She is now cancer free. Picture by John Veage

A new report into young people and cancer reveals that although rates of Hodgkin lymphomas and mature non-Hodgkin lymphomas have increased over time, the rate of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoma has remained relatively stable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.