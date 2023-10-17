A popular children's fairy tale set in an under water world is coming to Hurstville, with pupils from St George Christian School part of the oceanic production cast.
Disney's The Little Mermaid first screened in 1989 and remains one of the most beloved musicals, featuring a headstrong heroine, Ariel, who passionately pursues her dream to be part of the human world.
St George Christian School is staging the production with a cast of more than 30 performers supported by a student band playing music by Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.
Year 11 student Melody Tambun plays the role of Ariel, who after meeting Prince Eric (Alex Putra), desires to be human. Olivia Westmand plays the sea-witch Ursula, with her sinister mornay eel minions, Flotsam and Jetsam, played by Heidi Jackson and Cherish McDougall.
The colourful set design, costumes and popular music will capture the imagination of both children and adults.
Performances:
October 18, 7pm; October 19, 11am and 7pm; October 20, 7pm.
