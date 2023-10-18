Successful was the ideal word to describe a food drive held at Riverwood Plaza, thanks to Lugarno Lions Club, in aid of Georges River Life Care (GRLC) Peakhurst.
About 35 boxes of food were donated across two days. All items were donated by people in the community.
GRLC volunteers make up food hampers once a week for people in need. Hampers include fruit and vegetables and non-perishable foods.
Fruit and vegetables are delivered to GRLC by Hands and Feet, a non-profit organisation, which collects unwanted food and vegetables from many outlets.
Members of Riverwood Hornets Air League Band also supported the drive.
