Man charged over alleged sexual assaults in Hurstville

A man will appear at court later this month charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at Hurstville earlier this year.
Detectives from St George Police Area Command commenced Strike Force Bonilla earlier this year to investigate allegations that two women - aged 18 and 21 - had been sexually assaulted by a man known to them at a Hurstville home in June 2023.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives attended a correctional facility at Silverwater yesterday, Monday, October 16, where they arrested a 52-year-old man.
He was charged with two counts each of cause to take intoxicating substance to commit indictable offence, and sexual intercourse without consent.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, October 26.
Investigations under Strike Force Bonilla are continuing.
