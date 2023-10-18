The P&C barbecue and cake stall at Bonnet Bay Public School polling booth received a big Yes on referendum day.
Nearly $4500 was raised, enabling the P&C to fund a number of initiatives, including part of the $7000 cost of new curtains for the school hall after termite damage.
P&C president Matthew Wegrzyn said it was "an incredibly successful day" for the school.
"We had a steady stream of people coming up, including many who had voted early but still came up to buy a snag, have a slushie and support the school," he said.
"With so many people voting early these days, events like this are no longer the fundraising power houses of the past, but we've worked smarted to bring our costs down to maximise the profits so every dollar we can, goes back to the kids.
"Jed Wood, from Fox & Wood real estate, is a big supporter of our P&C, and donated $1000 to the barbecue.
"As a public school, every dollar counts and, pound for pound, this small school continues to impress me since taking on the P&C president role this year.
"It's a community and family. The children from K to 6 know each other, have a genuine friendship across years. They look out for each other and are always excited when they bump into one another at Bonnet Bay shops, down the soccer field or during bush walks through the reserves that surround us.
"The parents all take active involvement in the school, are the first to put up their hand to help out at events, chip in with donations such as seen at our cake stall and are active online as we collaborate together on where we as the P&C can help best."
The P&C is excited the school is just a couple of applications away from having the numbers to have two stand-alone Kindergarten classes in 2024.
The school hall termite damage was in the stage and rectified by the Education Department.
However, the works left the stage lower, which meant the curtains were about 60cm short and couldn't be used for performances.
