St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Investigations into shooting at Sans Souci

October 18 2023 - 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations into shooting at Sans Souci
Investigations into shooting at Sans Souci

Investigations are underway following a shooting at Sans Souci this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.