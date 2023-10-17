Investigations into shooting at Sans Souci

Investigations are underway following a shooting at Sans Souci this morning.
About 5.45am (Wednesday, October 18 October), emergency services were called to Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci, following reports of shots fired.
On arrival, officers from St George Police Area Command found a 22-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
