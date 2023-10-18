Georges Riverkeeper receives Keep Australia Beautiful Award

Georges Riverkeeper Program Manager, Scott Reyes, said: "The Zero Litter in Georges River project uses practical solutions to help curb litter flow into the Georges River including improving the effectiveness of gross pollutant traps which are one of the current 'end-of-line' solutions to help stop waste from entering waterways and creating a best practice guide for councils to use in relation to these devices, in addition to educating the community about stormwater pollution and how to prevent litter from ending up in street drains."