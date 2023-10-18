St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges Riverkeeper receives Keep Australia Beautiful Award

October 18 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georges Riverkeeper has received a Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Sustainable Cities Awards for its Zero Litter in Georges River project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.