Georges Riverkeeper receives Keep Australia Beautiful Award

Georges Riverkeeper has received a Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Sustainable Cities Awards for its Zero Litter in Georges River project.
The organisation was winner in the Litter Prevention / Clean Waterways category.
Sponsored by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), the award recognises Georges Riverkeeper's commitment to preserving the health of the Georges River and is a testament to its catchment-wide approach.
Georges Riverkeeper has been in operation for over 40 years, coordinating projects on behalf of its member Councils and advocating for better river management practices across the broader Georges River catchment.
It includes the participation of Campbelltown City Council, City of Canterbury Bankstown, Fairfield City Council, Georges River Council, Liverpool City Council, as well as Georges River Environmental Education Centre.
The Zero Litter in Georges River project, funded by the Australian Government, is a project between Georges Riverkeeper, six local councils, six primary schools, and their communities, to reduce litter entering the Georges River through stormwater.
Georges Riverkeeper Program Manager, Scott Reyes, said: "The Zero Litter in Georges River project uses practical solutions to help curb litter flow into the Georges River including improving the effectiveness of gross pollutant traps which are one of the current 'end-of-line' solutions to help stop waste from entering waterways and creating a best practice guide for councils to use in relation to these devices, in addition to educating the community about stormwater pollution and how to prevent litter from ending up in street drains."
The initiative involved upgrading critical stormwater infrastructure (Gross Pollutant Traps, GPTs) at five sites in participating council areas, auditing 72 GPTs improving operations across 2,884.7 ha, and developing a best-practice guide for the stormwater industry.
Schools and community education was also a key component, involving 564 primary school students to educate their communities about litter prevention through curriculum-aligned lessons, video messages, and anti-litter artworks.
Augmented Reality experiences near artworks enabled people to interact with 'Zero,' a long-neck turtle who is one of the native animals threatened by river pollution - and was a portal to online information and educational videos developed by Georges Riverkeeper.
Participating schools were Como Public School, Sarah Redfern Public School, Bossley Park Public School, Wattle Grove Public School, Connells Point Public School and St Mary's Catholic Primary School Georges Hall.
Learn more about the Zero Litter in Georges River project by visiting zerolitter.georgesriver.org.au
