Minns champions Interfaith dialogues at Coptic Orthodox Diocese, Bexley

NSW Premier Chris Minns met with leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church at Bexley last week to discuss promoting Interfaith dialogues in the local community.
The meeting at St Mary and St Mina's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral, Bexley last Friday, October 13, was held to forge stronger ties between the Coptic community and local and State Governments.
The Coptic Orthodox community, known for its active presence in the St George area, hosted the meeting.
Premier Minns conveyed his vision for expanded interfaith dialogues, emphasising the benefits of mutual understanding and cooperation amongst different religious groups.
"Our Multicultural Minister, Steve Kamper, Member for Rockdale, is actively seeking to deepen interfaith dialogue, knowing that NSW has a strong affiliation to Faith," the Premier said.
Echoing this sentiment, Father Joshua Tadros shared the aspirations of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Sydney.
He stressed the importance of more frequent multi-denominational engagements in the St George area and beyond.
Another significant point of discussion revolved around the expansion of the Coptic school system.
"With the growing number of students and the need for specialised infrastructure, and schools modelled on Christian values, there is a shared vision to further develop and broaden the reach of Coptic educational institutions," a spokesperson for the Coptic community said.
"This move not only reflects the growth of the Coptic community but also underscores its commitment to quality education and holistic development.
"This meeting underscored a shared aspiration for the future: to forge stronger ties between the Coptic community, and Local, and State Governments.
"Furthermore, it cemented the importance of holding regular dialogues, fostering an environment where innovative ideas can be exchanged, and the broader community can benefit from collective service."
