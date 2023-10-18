St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Minns champions Interfaith dialogues at Coptic Orthodox Diocese, Bexley

October 18 2023 - 1:00pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns met with leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church at Bexley last week to discuss promoting Interfaith dialogues in the local community.

