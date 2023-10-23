A bushland site at Jannali, which was sold to a private buyer for just $41,000, was initially offered to Sutherland Shire Council and Crown Lands for possible inclusion in the adjoining Burnum Burnum Sanctuary.
Both authorities said "no" to the offer from Landcom, which purchased the 10,270 square metre site from the Education Department after Jannali Girls High School amalgamated in 1992.
A council spokeswoman said the property "carried a unique bushfire management encumbrance on title, imposing active fuel load management (the maintenance of fine fuels include twigs, bark, litter and shrubs) through hazard reduction".
"This is not a common caveat seen on other C2 land owned by or under the care, control and management of council," the statement said.
"Moreover, the land has no direct street access, adding complexity to bushfire management and potentially exposing Council to greater liability, especially in the event of property damage caused by a bushfire.
"Prior to council officers finalising the due diligence assessment, Landcom decided to sell the land via auction. Council communicated that it was unlikely to accept the land, advising Landcom to proceed as it deemed appropriate.
"Council officers also contacted the Crown Land agency, asking if they would accept ownership of this Landcom land, to join the balance of the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary land owned by the state government.
"Council has no record of a response received from Crown Lands."
A spokesman for Crown Lands, which is is part of the Department of Planning, said the council was the land manager of the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary.
Crown Lands had advised it had no interest in acquiring the land as the council did not support the site being added to the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary, he said.
A Landcom spokesman said the site was "undevelopable". It was zoned C2 Environmental Conservation, heavily vegetated and bushfire prone, with a 20 metre bushfire protection zone on the site and landlocked, with no street access.
In a letter to a concerned resident, Landcom said, "We understand the enjoyment the community derives from open space but, as a commercial business, Landcom, is focused on addressing the housing crisis and is divesting itself of sites with no development potential".
