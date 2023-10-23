St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Council and Crown Lands rejected offer to expand Burnum Burnum Sanctuary

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 24 2023 - 8:30am
Bushland at Jannali, which was sold for $41,000. Picture by Chris Lane

A bushland site at Jannali, which was sold to a private buyer for just $41,000, was initially offered to Sutherland Shire Council and Crown Lands for possible inclusion in the adjoining Burnum Burnum Sanctuary.

