A new restaurant and bar named Bobbys will replace Zimzala on the Esplanade at Cronulla.
Zimzala has closed after 15 years, and a demolition team moved in immediately to begin work on a complete interior upgrade.
The new restaurant and bar is expected to open in early to mid November.
The venue has been renamed after Bob Micola, who with his wife Amanda, son Adam and daughter-in-law Kylie, were awarded the lease after operating Bangor Tavern for about eight years and earlier hospitality businesses.
Bob Micola had Goochy's nightclub,opposite the Cronulla RSL Club in the 1980s and he and his wife also operated Mariner's Cove restaurant and function centre on Gunnamatta Bay, which was destroyed by fire in 2002.
The newly launched Bobbys website invites potential patrons to "Immerse yourself in laid-back hedonism".
"Launching in November 2023 this multi-faceted venue is being redesigned by leading interior design firm Tom Mark Henry," the introduction says.
"The playful yet elegantly restrained palette features design details that are a celebration of its unique seaside location.
"In the annexe, you'll find a riff on the classic beachfront kiosk synonymous with the European coastline.
"With the sea breeze front and centre, robust materiality will ensure you can come as you are straight off the beach.
"In the bar & restaurant, a warm and energising dining room will be encapsulated by banquette seating, bespoke furniture, natural stones & sweeping north facing views.
"Bobbys offers a seafood driven menu that is befitting of this unique absolute beachfront location.
"Cooking is curated with a modern European ocean to plate ethos. Our seafood display invites you to preview your oysters, select your catch of the day or pick your size lobster that will be added to your pasta."
Opening hours will be 7am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, and 7am till late from Thursday to Sunday.
A menu has not yet been posted.
