Candlelight vigil for victims of Gaza bombing

A candlelight vigil and Prayer for Peace will be held tonight at Rockdale for the victims of the Gaza bombing.
The vigil is being organised by the Uniting Church with other denominations invited to attend.
"This is a community initiative," Bexley Uniting Church elder, Mikail Chong said. "Everyone is welcome to come along and pray for peace for those afflicted by the recent Gaza bombing.
"There will be a lighting of candles and silence for prayer."
The vigil will be held at the Rockdale Uniting Church, 5 Bay Street, Rockdale from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Candles will be provided.
