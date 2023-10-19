Inaugural Bayside Local Business Awards winners

The inaugural Bayside Local Business Awards were held at the Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach on Tuesday, October 17.
Business of the Year was Born to Bake Greek in Eastlakes.
Other big winners on the night included:
Jim Kouzoukas from Jeff Mills Auto Electrics and Mechanical in Bank who won the Business Person of the Year Award.
Devi Maydiani from Puppuccino Pet Spa in Wolli Creek won the Youth Award.
IndigiGrow Native Bushfoods and Plants won the First Nations Business Award.
Bayside Garden Centre in Kogarah took home the Inclusion and Accessibility Award and Healthstin, Bexley were highly commended.
Other winners were:
Beauty Services - The Beauty Lab, Arncliffe.
Education Services - The Music Space, Ramsgate.
Fashion - The Hired Edit, Kogarah.
Fast Food, Takeaway - Nieo's Grille Express, Ramsgate.
Fitness Services - Bring It On Sports, Bayside.
Florist - B&M Florist, Monterey.
Hairdresser - Creativity by Geena, Brighton-Le-Sands.
Hotel/Pub/Club - The Intersection Tavern, Ramsgate.
New Business - Amazon Berry Acai, Brighton-Le-Sands
Performing Arts - Miss Fisher's Ballet Academy, Rockdale.
Pharmacy - Zainab's Pharmacy, Kogarah.
Professional Services - Something Beautiful Remains Funeral Services, Rockdale.
Restaurant - La Bufala Restaurant, Mascot.
Services and Trade - Konnect Building Services, Bayside.
Sole Operator - Ellena Photography, Bayside.
Specialised Business - Selene Atelier, Carlton
Specialised Retail Business - French Cargo, Ramsgate.
"I am proud that Bayside Council is now included in the highly successful Local Business Awards program," Bayside mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"We appreciate the hard work of our Bayside businesses who provide vibrancy, employment, and services to our community. The inaugural 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards will help businesses increase brand awareness, attract new customers, and provide a well needed morale booster for employees."
The 2023 Bayside Local Business Awards were presented by Precedent Productions. Sponsors were Nova Employment, White Key Marketing, Ramsgate RSL, St George and Sutherland Shire Leader, and Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach.
