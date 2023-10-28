St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

St Catherine's Laboure Catholic Primary School Gymea hosts colour run for former pupil Georgia Brown to raise money for Robert Connor Dawes Foundation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 29 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rain stopped just in time for a colourful cause on Friday, October 27, when children got messy in memory of a former classmate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.