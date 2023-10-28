The rain stopped just in time for a colourful cause on Friday, October 27, when children got messy in memory of a former classmate.
St Catherine Laboure Primary School Gymea hosted 'Georgia's Rainbow Run' for year 1 pupil Georgia Brown, who died of brain cancer in 2022. She was 7.
To celebrate her life and raise funds for the Robert Connor Dawes Foundation, the school ran 'Georgia's Rainbow Run' - a colourful obstacle course at Gymea Bay Oval.
Georgia's family were there, including her classmates and former teachers, who celebrated her life.
