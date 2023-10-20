St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Rockdale vigil for victims of Gaza bombing

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 20 2023 - 2:30pm
Members of Christian and Muslim communities of Rockdale, Bexley and surrounding areas gathered for a vigil and Prayer for Peace last night (October 19) in support of the victims of the Gaza bombing.

