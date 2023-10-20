Rockdale vigil for victims of Gaza bombing

Members of Christian and Muslim communities of Rockdale, Bexley and surrounding areas gathered for a vigil and Prayer for Peace last night (October 19) in support of the victims of the Gaza bombing.
The vigil was held at the Rockdale Uniting Church in Bay Street and was organised by former MLC member Shaoquett Moselmane working with Mikall Chong, Elder of Bexley Uniting Church.
Georges River Presbytery Pastoral Minister, Rev. Steve Aynsley led in a special prayer followed by several leaders of the local community.
Bayside Councillors Joe Awada and Paul Sedrak also spoke at the vigil.
"It was a solemn hour of prayers and reflections," Bexley Uniting Church Elder, Mikall Chong said. "People where there because they felt they needed to bring forward their concerns.
"By gathering in a group they felt they could create more awareness of the plight of people in Gaza.
"It was a mixed group, Christians and Muslims gathering together, some for the first time, to express their concerns and a feeling of solidarity at a time of great anxiety."
