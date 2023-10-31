The Gymea Village Fair will be held for the 40th year on Sunday, with three live music stages, carnival rides, 130 stalls and various food trucks along Gymea Bay Road between Kingsway and President Avenue.
Presented by Gymea Chamber of Commerce, the fair has not been held since 2019. Crowds of up to 50,000 have attended in the past.
Changes have been made this year, with the carnival rides moved to the President Avenue end and a youth precinct, including a stage, in the Gymea Community centre park.
The BoomClash Rockstar Youth Stage, sponsored by The Vinyl Room, will showcase shire rock bands.
At the Kingsway end, there will be a council-sponsored community stage with children's acts including The Lex Man, local school bands and community groups. There will also be a Jazz stage.
Hazelhurst Arts Centre is joining in with a Paperpalooza open day, with live jazz on the lawn between 11.30pm-2pm. Gymea Hotel car park will have a petting zoo and reptile show.
