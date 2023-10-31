St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Gymea Village Fair on Sunday to showcase local rock bands on one of three live music stages

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
November 1 2023
Supporters of the Gymea Village Fair. Back, left to right: Shire Talk - Cameron Laing; Shire Events Live Robyn Adamski; SkyGym - Kye Flanagan; Front, left to right: Audi Sutherland - Mario Pandeli; IC Optometrist - Leilei Zhou; IC Optometrist - Brenton Cleaver; Hazelhurst - Fiona McFadyen; SkyGym - Eliza Spencer; Gymea Hotel - Neville Edmonds; Tradies - Clare Capponi; president Gymea Chamber of Commerce & Vinyl Room Esna Lee; Vision PT - Matt Aston. Picture by Chris Lane
The Gymea Village Fair will be held for the 40th year on Sunday, with three live music stages, carnival rides, 130 stalls and various food trucks along Gymea Bay Road between Kingsway and President Avenue.

