St George Montessori holds its annual toy drive for Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation to bring some joy to Westmead Children's Hospital

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 23 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 10:00am
St George Montessori Early Learning Centre with the donated toys that will be given to patients at Westmead Children's Hospital. Picture supplied
St George Montessori Early Learning Centre with the donated toys that will be given to patients at Westmead Children's Hospital. Picture supplied

It looks like Christmas came early for the children at St George Montessori Early Learning Centre, but in fact these kids will be the ones giving, and not receiving toys before the festive season.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

