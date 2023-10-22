It looks like Christmas came early for the children at St George Montessori Early Learning Centre, but in fact these kids will be the ones giving, and not receiving toys before the festive season.
The centre's annual toy drive wrapped up with a successful collection of toys including dolls, puzzles, books, cars and many other fun and festive treats, with children enrolled at the centre enjoying playing the role of Santa.
The early learning centre partners with Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation each year, to collect as many new, unwrapped toys as possible, donated by children's families, for sick children at Westmead Children's Hospital.
It was the second time St George Montessori hosted the toy drive since COVID-1. The donation project ensures children who have to spend Christmas in hospital, receive a little joy with some gifts in the wards.
Educators at the centre, which caters for children aged between six weeks and six years old, asked families to donate toys that would be suitable for children within this age bracket.
"Our annual toy drive means a lot to all the educators and families who get involved in the cause," Peakhurst West Centre Manager, Cindy Daniels, said.
"It was beautiful seeing all the families get so excited to go shopping for new toys with their children and choosing toys that were going to be donated, knowing that they were helping make a difference in the community."
All the toys were gathered at the Peakhurst West centre and were generously picked up and dropped off at Westmead by Bonds Couriers.
