October is Mental Health Month. It's a chance for each of us to reflect on our mental health and well-being and to understand the importance of mental health in our everyday lives.
Whether or not we have our own lived experience of mental illness or know others who may have, Mental Health Month encourages all of us to promote help-seeking behaviours.
The theme of Mental Health Month 2023 is We All have a Role to Play. It's about connecting with people around you and coming together as a community and the different roles that organisations, communities, groups and individuals play in creating better mental health for all.
Last week I joined the Enough Is Enough Foodie 500 Community Cook Up in Jannali to support those who may be doing it tough. These meals are distributed out across the Shire to individuals who, without their own kitchen, may need a hand and to reduce the stigma around their mental health.
Embracing Mental Health Month gives us with a chance to engage in open conversations about mental health, to help to break down the stigmas that can still surround the issue.
Advocating for mental health is not just an individual endeavour; it's a collective responsibility. We have to recognise that mental health issues aren't a sign of weakness, but a natural part of the human experience.
Each of us, at some point in our lives, will face emotional challenges, and we need to be compassionate with ourselves and others when these times arrive.
In its last Budget (in 2022), the former NSW Liberal Government committed $2.9 billon to mental health services, including $46.5 million to substantially expand and enhance headspace services and $3.4 million a year to support Lifeline Telephone Crisis Services in NSW.
This was supported with an additional $28.5 million over 4 years for Lifeline to meet the increasing demand for mental health crisis services.
This Mental Health Month I encourage everyone to consider the role they can individually play in the collective effort to imbed a better understanding of mental health in everyday life.
