St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Masters Builders golf winner

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 23 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Gibson with the CEO of the Master Builders Australia, Denita Wawn,
Garry Gibson with the CEO of the Master Builders Australia, Denita Wawn,

Hurstville golf clubs Gary Gibson has won the 2024 Masters Builders Hornybrook golf tournament at Geelong and the Bellarine Peninsular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.