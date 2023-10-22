Hurstville golf clubs Gary Gibson has won the 2024 Masters Builders Hornybrook golf tournament at Geelong and the Bellarine Peninsular.
First played in 1959 the South Australian (Master Builders) Association put the idea of an annual Golf Tournament between States on the agenda for the 1958 Annual Convention in Perth.
The first interstate tournament for the M.R.Hornibrook Cup,was hosted in Melbourne by Victoria. Teams from New South Wales and South Australia joined the Victorians in two match days of 27 holes each, at Kingswood Golf Course and at the Commonwealth Club .
At the closing buffet dinner the President of the Master Builders Federation of Australia Mr Jack McDougall called upon Sir Manuel Hornibrook, whose name has become synonymous with building in Australia, to present the cup which bears his name.
Gibson had his name put on the historic cup after finishing his three games with an aggregate Stapleford score of 113 points coming home over 100 other players and winning the individual event, the Gold Coast division won the teams title.
They played three different golf courses -Sands, Curlweis and 13th Beach over the weekof 8-13 October.
