A new fast-paced comedy, The Fox and the Fairway, opens in the Arts Theatre Cronulla on October 27 and will continue until December 2.
Written by Ken Ludwig (The Game's Afoot or Moon Over Buffalo) and directed by Tom Richards, the production is a tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s.
"The Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club," the arts theatre says.
"Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, this is a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with ... golf."
Bookings: artstheatrecronulla.com.au/bookings or call (02) 9523 2779 for phone bookings or to book a wheelchair accessible space.
