Five different couples, one amazing story

"Can you know someone more from their letters than you do in person?"
This is the question posed in Love Letters , the play by A. R. Gurney which is the latest production by The Guild Theatre, Rockdale.\
The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Side by side the characters read letters and take the audience on a journey which spans almost 50 years.
Though separated through most of this time, in these letters they share their hopes, dreams, disappointments and successes. Theirs is a unique and
complicated relationship that is often hard to define, but one that defines their lives.
The director, Lyn Lee, has chosen to cast five different couples to play the roles of Melissa and Andrew. She feels this will bring diversity to the play, as each couple will have a different perspective in respect to their character.
Audiences, will then have the opportunity to see the play more than once and experience the different interpretations, which each couple will bring to the roles as the characters come to life.
The couples are:
Dawn and David Pointon - UK born Dawn met David in France in 1992, while holidaying with her then fiancé.
They instantly fell in love. Dawn ended her engagement immediately. David proposed and they were engaged three months later then married seven months later.
They initially lived in France then moved to David's birthplace Australia, in 1994. While they have performed in many productions over the years, they are very excited about Love Letters as it is the first time that they will be sharing a stage.
Glenda and Greg Kenyon - Greg met Glenda at the Bankstown Town Hall theatre after a production of Annie Get Your Gun in 1975. Greg was later cast as Prince Charming, because he had long hair (it was the 70's) and Glenda was appointed to be his ponytail stylist. They now have four children and nine grandchildren who share their passion for theatre. Greg and Glenda will be celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary during the run of Love Letters.
Maria Micallef and Brett Van Heekeren - Maria and Brett, are the only non-married couple but the connection was instantaneous. On stage they have developed a chemistry that has grown, as they dissect the play and their characters. Their banter and quick wit during rehearsals is representative of their rapport and you would almost swear they were married.
Christianne and Scott Brawley - Christianne and Scott met in 1991, when they were both cast in a production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest". Christianne was cast as Nurse Ratched and Scott as an orderly in the mental home. They made each other laugh and the relationship took off from there. The ability to make each other laugh is an integral bond in their relationship, as is their shared love of community theatre. Both have been involved in community theatre, acting, directing and writing for over 30 years. They have acted together many times, but are especially excited to share the stage again in Love Letters as they will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary during the production's run.
Nathan Farrow and Jodi Burns-Farrow - Jodi and Nathan met during The Guild's production of The Woman In Black, in which Jodi played the ethereal figure that tormented Nathan to his wit's end.
Seventeen years later, they're still together. Nathan proposed to Jodi from the stage of The Guild Theatre in front of an audience of family and friends and they were married the following year in Venice. They have performed in five productions together, but this is the first time they speak to one another or, at least, write Love Letters.
Love Letters is the last play for 2023 and runs from November 3 November to- December 2 and there will be Wednesday matinee performances rather than Wednesday evening performances.
Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1116302
