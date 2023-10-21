Five different couples, one amazing story

Christianne and Scott Brawley - Christianne and Scott met in 1991, when they were both cast in a production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest". Christianne was cast as Nurse Ratched and Scott as an orderly in the mental home. They made each other laugh and the relationship took off from there. The ability to make each other laugh is an integral bond in their relationship, as is their shared love of community theatre. Both have been involved in community theatre, acting, directing and writing for over 30 years. They have acted together many times, but are especially excited to share the stage again in Love Letters as they will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary during the production's run.