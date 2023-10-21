Coure calls for urgent poker machine reform

Member for Oatley, Mark Coure, has again called on the Minns Labor Government to urgently implement further reforms to poker machines in NSW during GambleAware Week.
"Delays in implementing these reforms have left many in my community feeling frustrated. The fact that the Labor Government continues to stand around and twiddle their thumbs, whilst clubs and pubs report record gaming profits. It's completely immoral," Mr Coure said.
"For reference, there is currently one poker machine for every 81 people in New South Wales," Mr Coure said.
"There are currently 2,068 Poker Machines Georges River, and a staggering 4,860 in the City of Canterbury-Bankstown."
"Across pubs and clubs in NSW, poker machines have cost individuals over $8 billion in losses - a staggering spike of almost 24 per cent
"Clubs and Hotels in the Georges River LGA reported a total profit of over $121 million across the last year, with those in the City of Canterbury-Bankstown recording a record profit of over $334 million.
While the Labor Government committed to a trial of cashless gaming cards starting from July 2023, the promised reform has yet to see any tangible updates or progress.
"Labor's 'go slow' attitude is enabling problem gamblers to harm themselves and others," Mr Coure said. "I will continue to fight for my community, to ensure that a comprehensive gambling reform package is delivered."
