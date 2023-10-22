St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Surf carnivals are back on the beach

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 23 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
Wanda SLSC competitors Nicholas Middleton, Noah Steiner and Ben Sutton will be contesting the Nutri Grain trials later next month.
Wanda SLSC competitors Nicholas Middleton, Noah Steiner and Ben Sutton will be contesting the Nutri Grain trials later next month.

Summer sport is back and so is the Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Carnival for its seventh year this Saturday, October 28.

