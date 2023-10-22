Summer sport is back and so is the Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club Surf Carnival for its seventh year this Saturday, October 28.
The surf carnival is open to competitors from under 8 to over 40 years, and includes all ability competitors with over 1100 starters of all ages from 30 clubs across the State expected to take part on the Wanda waves.
The Carnival will incorporate a range of water and beach events, swim, board, ski, beach sprints, beach flags, multi discipline events, Rescue and Resuscitation, and 2km beach runs and ski races.
Feature events include the Tradies Open Mixed Six Person Taplin Relay, the Summer of Surf Open Ocean M Race, Ironman and Ironwoman for all ages, and the Brooks Marc Leabeater Open Men's Beach Sprint.
The first local surf carnival will also host the first Summer of Surf Series event for 2023/2024, with competitors awarded up to 5000 points towards their end-of-season Summer of Surf Series results.
The Ocean M Race is a new event that International Lifesaving has introduced with the aim of being a sport at the 2032 Olympic Games in Queensland.
The Ocean M is also one of the races in the Surf Lifesaving Australia's professional Ironman and Ironwoman series and its conduct at the Wanda Carnival gives the opportunity athletes including Wanda stars Nic Middleton, Noah Steiner and Ben Sutton to hone their skills for the trials to be conducted next month on the Gold Coast.
This year for the first time the Carnival will also have Surf Boat racing the following weekend on Saturday, November 4.
Carnival organiser Greg Allum, AM, said he is very proud for Wanda SLSC to have its carnival develop over the years to become an established and well respected major event on the Surf Life Saving Surf-sports annual calendar.
"We are excited to see entrants from right across NSW returning year-on-year to be part of our Tradies One Club carnival." he said
"With participation on the beach and in the water from the under eight nippers attending their first carnival all the way through to Inclusive and Master competitors,
"It is all about young and older generations participating together, enjoying a great day out and putting their lifesaving, athletic, and organisational skills on display."
Mr Allum also said that he expected the Wanda SLSC Tradies One Club point score to be fiercely contested by all the surf clubs attending and everyone can expect to see lots of high quality racing across the beach, in the water and in surfboat events over the two days of intense competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.