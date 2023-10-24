St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos | Water quality drops at four shire swimming spots in latest ratings

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 27 2023 - 11:04am, first published October 25 2023 - 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Water quality has dropped at two swimming spots in Sutherland Shire over the last year, mostly due to pollution run-off caused by rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.