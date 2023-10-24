Water quality has dropped at two swimming spots in Sutherland Shire over the last year, mostly due to pollution run-off caused by rain.
The worst result was at Gymea Bay Baths, which was downgraded from Poor to Very Poor.
Water quality at Gunnamatta Bay Baths was downgraded to Poor.
The ratings in the 2022-23 State of the Beaches Report resulted from Beachwatch samples taken at ocean beaches every sixth day throughout the year, and estuarine beaches every sixth day between October and April, and monthly from May to September.
The report said rainfall was the major driver of pollution to recreational waters, generating stormwater runoff and triggering untreated discharges from the wastewater treatment and transport systems.
"2022-2023 had varied rainfall, with some very wet months over winter and spring, including the wettest July on record," the report said.
"It is recommended that swimming be avoided at ocean beaches during and for up to one day following rainfall, or if there are signs of pollution such as discoloured water, flowing drains or floating debris."
Gymea Bay baths, now rated Very Poor, is officially off-limits at present because Sutherland Shire Council has closed the facility and removed nets following storm damage.
Parents interviewed at Gunnamatta Bay Baths, where the rating dropped to Poor, were unconcerned.
They said the baths were a very safe, child-friendly swimming area and they avoided swimming after rain.
The ocean beaches all rated Very Good or Good.
Ratings for estuarine swimming spots were:
