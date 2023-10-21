Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash at Sylvania

A man has died in hospital following a crash at Sylvania.
About 6pm on Friday, October 20, emergency services were called to the intersection of the Princes Highway and Formosa Street, Sylvania, following reports a Nissan SUV and a Harley Davidson motorcycle had collided, ejecting the rider.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the motorcycle rider, a 55-year-old man, before airlifting him to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Nissan driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Sutherland Hospital for mandatory testing before being escorted to Sutherland Police Station where he was charged with negligent driving - occasioning grievous bodily harm and not give way at lights to oncoming vehicle (right turn).
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Thursday 16 November 2023.
This morning (Saturday October 21), police were notified the 55-year-old man died in hospital.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Inquiries continue.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
