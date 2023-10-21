St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash at Sylvania

Updated October 21 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 8:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash at Sylvania
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash at Sylvania

A man has died in hospital following a crash at Sylvania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.