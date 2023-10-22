The Volkswagen Cronulla Surf Masters Event was back in a big way this year, surfing at North Cronulla Beach for a day of action and activities.
Although the weather held its part of the bargain the competitors faced challenging conditions as the wind progressively picked up heat after heat until the final buzzer went off.
Conditions sat around the 3 ft mark early with the occasional good peak rolling through for competitors patiently sitting in the right spot at the right time.
The annual Volkswagen Surf Masters event continues to provide men and women aged 28 years and above with a competitive event against mates, and this year, the event held six divisions from O28 men and women, through to over 65 year old's, reminding spectators that age is just a number.
In the 28's Cronulla Boardriders champion Jordan Widenstrom kept the locals flag flying taking first in heat one with a total combination score of 11.00, and beating his own score in the final with a 14.00.
Widenstrom the defending champion said as the wind picked up it was hard to catch a decent wave and his local knowledge kept him going right and not catching the harder to score lefts.
In the O65's Colum O'Leary might have finished third but he guessed how many chocolates Matt Callaghan Property had in a jar and took home a Mick Fanning soft board.
In the over 55 men, David Hammond dominated heats' one and two before being dubbed champion whilst stand out over 28 women's champion Talina Wilson took out her final against competitor Anna Martin.
