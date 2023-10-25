There isn't much Patricia Scheetz can't do. Regular readers of the Leader may recognise her face, as she has been, rightly so, featured in our newspaper several times across the years.
She has overcome more challenges than most, but instead of letting the difficult stuff take over, she has pushed forward to support other people who have also had to break through the tough times.
The 40-year-old from Bangor is an organ transplant advocate, and is legally blind. She had a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2011 after battling with type 1 diabetes since birth. A talented pastry chef, she also honed into her passion for baking, and launched a business called The Sweetest Gift, to help others awaiting transplants.
Her latest accolade is receiving a nomination for Blind Australian of the Year. Although she didn't make it into the finals, her nomination led to a pretty important public speaking role at the event. Mrs Scheetz will be the MC at the awards ceremony on October 28 in Brisbane.
The annual awards, hosted by Link Vision, celebrates the exceptional contribution of a blind Australian who, by example, inspires others to excellence and by action, improves Australian community life. Founded in 1968 by Reverend Elsie Dodd and her husband Gordon Dodd, Link Vision's mission is to support people with low and no vision lead more independent lives and access meaningful and equitable work opportunities.
Mrs Scheetz was nominated by her husband, who is also her carer. "I was encouraged to get someone to nominate me. It's such a fantastic cause and great to be recognised, as someone who is blind alongside these inspiring amazing people," she said.
"I lost my vision in about 2008 and now I'm completely blind. I have had to adapt fairly rapidly in the past 12 to 18 months because my vision deteriorated quite a lot. I use a white cane and I can't drive. I can make out shapes, everything is quite blurry - I can't make out detail. I use glasses to use my phone and email, and my four-year-old dog, a German White Pointer, is being trained as an assistance dog with mindDog Australia."
Mrs Scheetz also recently started a new full-time job, working for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). "They do great work," she said. "I'm still baking and decorating - on a smaller scale than it used to be but I still love it."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.