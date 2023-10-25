"I lost my vision in about 2008 and now I'm completely blind. I have had to adapt fairly rapidly in the past 12 to 18 months because my vision deteriorated quite a lot. I use a white cane and I can't drive. I can make out shapes, everything is quite blurry - I can't make out detail. I use glasses to use my phone and email, and my four-year-old dog, a German White Pointer, is being trained as an assistance dog with mindDog Australia."

