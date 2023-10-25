St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
The Sweetest Gift's Patricia Scheetz nominated for Blind Australian of the Year award 2023 run by LinkVision

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:02am, first published 7:00am
Patricia Scheetz of Bangor, who is blind, was nominated for a national award this year. She is also an organ donation advocate. Picture by Chris Lane
Patricia Scheetz of Bangor, who is blind, was nominated for a national award this year. She is also an organ donation advocate. Picture by Chris Lane

There isn't much Patricia Scheetz can't do. Regular readers of the Leader may recognise her face, as she has been, rightly so, featured in our newspaper several times across the years.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

