Hurstville Minotaurs win record-breaking title

Football St George's famous Hurstville City Minotaurs, littered with ex-National Soccer League stars, has won a record breaking fifth Champion of Champions title etching their club in the history books as one of the most successful grassroots clubs of all time.
The 53rd Football NSW's Champion of Champions finals were played at Valentine Sports Park on Sunday with 17 highly entertaining matches at the state governing body's headquarters.
The 'Home' of Football in NSW played host to grassroots football's most prestigious tournament as teams from all over NSW wowed spectators in what was a big day for the round ball game to finish the season.
The Hurstville City Minotaurs secured the Over 45s Champions of Champions title with a narrow victory over Cronulla Seagulls at Valentine Sports Park to make it an amazing five titles.
Hurstville started the match strongly and scored early in the first half.
A miscommunication early between Cronulla's defence and goalkeeper allowed Manuel Sarikakis to be presented with an empty net, where he calmly put the ball away.
Following the goal, Hurstville had multiple opportunities to double their lead, but after Cronulla switched their point of threat, looking to control possession rather than transition on the counter, the match became a more even affair.
In the 33rd minute, Matthew Lumb was inches away from finding an equaliser for his side, as he curled a shot towards goal from outside the area, but the ball swung just above the crossbar.
Midway through the second half, Cronulla's Ben Condon looked to produce the equaliser.
Running in behind, the forward produced a chip from outside the box over the goalkeeper, and the ball bounced off the crossbar, but somehow didn't find its way over the goal line and Hurstville clinched the trophy with a good all-round performance showing their ability to create chances and control matches both with and without the ball.
Coached by the "General" Peter Sarikakis, the team has gone down as one of the most successful Football NSW clubs ever to take part in the Champion of Champions tournament.
