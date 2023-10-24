St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Hurstville Minotaurs win record-breaking title

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 24 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:16am
The Hurstville City Minotaurs O45's have gone down as one of the most successful clubs ever to take part in the Champion of Champions tournament. Picture FNSW
The Hurstville City Minotaurs O45's have gone down as one of the most successful clubs ever to take part in the Champion of Champions tournament. Picture FNSW

Football St George's famous Hurstville City Minotaurs, littered with ex-National Soccer League stars, has won a record breaking fifth Champion of Champions title etching their club in the history books as one of the most successful grassroots clubs of all time.

