St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Shire FA victory

October 24 2023 - 11:20am
The O35s Como Jannali FC (pictured) and the U18 Cronulla Seagulls were both crowned the NSW Champion of Champions on Sunday. Picture FNSW
Como Jannali took a dominant 8-1 victory over Springwood United in the Over 35 Men's Champion of Champions final at the 53rd Football NSW's Champion of Champions at Valentine Sports Park on Sunday, October 22.

