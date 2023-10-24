Como Jannali took a dominant 8-1 victory over Springwood United in the Over 35 Men's Champion of Champions final at the 53rd Football NSW's Champion of Champions at Valentine Sports Park on Sunday, October 22.
There were 17 highly entertaining matches played at the state governing body's headquarters with two great Cup wins for Sutherland Shire FA teams.
Como Jannali were in control right from the opening stages of the game.
They opened the scoring through Brad Heffernan on the five minute mark after an easy finish, capitalising on a keeping error and were looking ominous for the whole first period in front of goal scoring another two before halftime.
Firstly, one direct from a corner taken by Dominic Young followed by a simple finishing move from Kane Curran.
Springwood wouldn't go home empty-handed though with a goal to Sean Green soon after the resumption.
However, the Como Jannali response was emphatic with Matthew Pickover scoring a hat trick inside 15 minutes of the second half.
Then Brad Heffernan grabbed a memorable hat-trick of his own late on with another two goals to earn a famous victory for the Sutherland Shire FA side.
The Cronulla Seagulls just prevailed with a 1-0 victory over Wakehurst Football Club in the 18 Men's Champion of Champions encounter but club mates the U 21s weren't so fortunate going down 2-1 to Brookvale.
In the 18s Cronulla finished the first half strong with a couple of good chances, with Clay Smith hitting the ball over the bar under pressure inside the area before Harry Hindle hit a shot over the top right corner.
The strong wind was having the most effect though as both keepers had their work cut out for them.
Wakehurst's best chances came in the early stages of the second half, Ryan Turnbull a particular threat with a powerful shot, forcing the Seagulls into a diving save.
The eventual winning goal came from the Seagulls with just over 10 minutes left in an extraordinary shot.
Cronulla's Aiden Fielder played a ball forward which floated over the Wakehurst keeper into the net, a close 1-0 lead they would see out the game with.
