Royal National Park has retained its position as the second most visited in NSW, although numbers have dropped since the height of the pandemic.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service 2022 Park Visitor Survey shows 6.4 million domestic visits a year for Blue Mountains National park and five million for Royal National Park.
Two years ago, there were six million visits a year to Royal National Park.
Brian Everingham, the president of the National Parks Association Southern Sydney Branch said visitation to the Royal had been increasing ever since the state government began allocating more funds to upgrade walking tracks, particularly the Coast Track, and for major infrastructure improvements at Wattamolla, Bonnie Vale and the Audley precinct.
Mr Everingham said most of the Coast Track now had a sealed, raised boardwalk in variety of forms, although there were "some hangover problems from the recent wet weather".
"The team that do the sandstone tracks are amazing and the quality of the work is highly engineered," he said.
Mr Everingham said the fire trail network had also been upgraded.
"There have been major works upgrading Bonnie Vale, Audley and Wattamolla, all of which I think have improved the landscape and they are popular locations," he said.
"Those three are full every sunny long weekend, and cause traffic chaos to the point police have now said you can't have gate fee collecting because it creates traffic jams on the highway.
"Now that there is mobile phone reception in places like the Audley precinct at the bottom of the hill, you have pay stations in the car park.
"NPWS has people going around checking cars for tickets. If you get a notice, it's not a fine, but a notice to pay".
Mr Everingham said infrastructure upgrades included:
Wattamolla - New amenities, block, covered picnic tables, barbecue plates, a drainage system to capture pollution from vehicles before it flows into the lagoon, and a new septic system.
Bonnie Vale: To counter beach erosion, caused by climate change and wave surge, "a very expensive and beautifully engineered huge groyne wall has been built with sand and rocks.
Another expensive job has been resealing the surface after asbestos from old shacks was found, forcing the closure of the picnic area for a lengthy period.
New toilet blocks and more formalised parking facilities for campers and day users have been introduced.
Mr Everingham said the level of funding by both Liberal and Labor governments meant there was probably no need for additional funding.
