A new investigation will take place into doubling the capacity of the desalination plant at Kurnell after an earlier proposal was put on hold by the previous government three years ago when dams were overflowing.
NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson said adding another 90 billion litres a year to the plant's capacity would bolster future drought resilience and ensure infrastructure to support housing and population growth.
"Currently 85 per cent of Sydney's water supply is dependent on rainfall so this project is a crucial step towards diversifying the city's water sources to make we're better placed to weather future droughts," Ms Jackson said.
"The investigations will determine if expanding the desalination plant is the best and most cost-effective option.
"Currently, the plant produces up to 15 per cent of the city's water, delivering up to 250ML a day, but upgrading the infrastructure would enable 30 per cent, pumping out 500ML a day."
Expanding the desalination plant was am initiative of the Greater Sydney Water Strategy, which identified the need to invest in non-rain dependent alternatives.
Ms Jackson said work on the first stage of planning would start shortly and be finalised in 2024.
In June 2020, the then Water Minister Melinda Pavey wrote to the Independent Pricing and regulatory Authority (IPART) advising the proposed expansion process had been put on hold and withdrawing terms of reference for the pricing investigation.
The move came less than five months after the government moved to fast track expansion. During that time, dam storage capacity doubled to 81.5 per cent.
