New investigation into doubling output of Kurnell desalination plant

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 23 2023 - 9:30am, first published 8:59am
A new investigation will take place into doubling the capacity of the desalination plant at Kurnell after an earlier proposal was put on hold by the previous government three years ago when dams were overflowing.

