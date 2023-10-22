Squash Australia has welcomed the announcement from the LA28 Organising Committee which has recommended the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games.
In one of the most momentous days in the history of Squash the sport was finally voted in to the Olympic Games programme.
Squash was one of five sports proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee, for its edition of the Games only, to the IOC- along with Squash, the other additional sports accepted into LA28 are Cricket (Twenty20), Baseball/Softball, Lacrosse and Flag Football.
"These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique," said IOC President Thomas Bach. "Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athletes and fans."
Robert Donaghue, Squash Australia CEO, said the announcement was an instant boost to the game.
"This is an historic and exciting day for our sport. Squash has such a rich history, it's a truly global game"
