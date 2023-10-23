Nabbing a featured artist role in the huge annual showcase Schools Spectacular is no easy win. It's a dream role for many students who love performing arts - and two of them are from Sutherland Shire.
Cronulla High School's Nadia Yassine (year 10) and Kirrawee High School's Max Fernandez (year 11) secured the highly sought-after roles.
They are among 146 students from the state who will be leads in the 40th anniversary of the show, to the theme of 'fabulous'. The event is organised by NSW Department of Education's Art Unit.
Come November 24-25, they will join students from other schools across NSW in the on-stage performance of song and dance in front of a live audience.
The world's largest annual variety show will also include an 80-piece symphony orchestra, a stage band, 2600-voice choir, 2300 dancers, the D'Arts Ensemble for students with disability, the Aboriginal Dance Ensemble, featured dancers and specialist performers - all under the guidance of more than 600 teachers.
Featured artists had a rigorous audition process before being chosen from more than 900 nominations to be part of the largest performing arts event in the southern hemisphere. This year's featured artists range in age from 11 to 18 years and will join more than 5000 performers at Qudos Bank Arena.
Rehearsals for Schools Spectacular began during the school holidays. Singers, dancers, musicians and co-hosts who spent the first week of the school holidays immersed in intensive rehearsals at the Department of Education's Arts Unit at Lewisham. During the week-long rehearsals, students practiced their songs and segments, engaged in one-on-one vocal workshops, had styling and costume fittings, and participated in wellbeing sessions.
Executive producer Richard Spiewak said the Schools Spectacular was one of the most anticipated events on the public school calendar.
"To be chosen to perform at this world-class event is not only testament to their talent, but also an opportunity for students to nurture their love for performing while working alongside some of the finest talents in the entertainment industry," he said.
"The featured artists are some of our brightest stars and, alongside all this year's performers, they will put on a spectacular show that highlights the incredible talent within our public schools.
"We've already seen a sneak peek of their talent during the recent rehearsals, and I can guarantee that this year's show is going to be fabulous."
The Schools Spectacular is supported by sponsors and supporters Telstra, NSW Teachers Federation, School Bytes, RDE, Smartsalary, Teachers Health, Colmed Group, Steinway Australia, Sony Australia and Event Partners: Qudos Bank Arena, Seven Network and Ticketek.
Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.
