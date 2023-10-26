"There is a real shift away from rote learning - that mathematical way of memorising vocabulary, which was less effective for a wide range of learners," she said. "We focus more on how students are actually going to use it in real life - through interactions. Rather than asking them to recall 30 verbs, it's more about imagining they have to catch a train and ask someone for directions, or how to write a letter to their host family if they are going on exchange. It's real world experience."

