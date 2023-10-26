Port Hacking High School at Miranda is well-known for its musical prowess, but another side of academic passion has been steadily making its way upwards.
Languages are a popular elective at the coeducational school, which offers a range of options for students - and this year HSC students have eagerly taken up the challenge of learning to speak and write in a language other than in English.
Year 12 students in 2023 have studied French, Italian, Japanese, Greek, Polish or Russian. In 2022, one of its students placed third in NSW in French, and the school also offers studies in Aboriginal languages.
In 2023, a total of 4731 students in NSW (six per cent of the total cohort) are enrolled in at least one HSC language course. Japanese is the most popular in the state, followed by French, Chinese, Italian and Spanish.
Port Hacking High School French teacher Ruby Calder-Little, said the school celebrated diversity in languages, with staff giving students many opportunities to study a language.
"We have offered French and Japanese for about 20 years. We used to offer German but it's not as popular anymore," she said. "In the senior years, we have a fair few kids who complete language via distance. Students are from a range of backgrounds and there has been a large interest in Polish and Russian, which I was quite surprised by. Japanese is very popular - we almost couldn't get enough staff for the classes - it's a good problem to have."
Ms Calder-Little said being on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, the re-ignited interest languages had well and truly returned.
"We have lots of different kids expressing interest in careers ranging from travel guides or agents, some go on to study international law, and some would love to get into interpreting and translation," she said. "Until they start learning it, they don't realise the wide range of opportunities available to them."
Interestingly, many of the students who choose to study a language for the HSC have no family connection to it, she said. "We don't get too many native speakers," Ms Calder-Little said. She said teachers have also adapted to different ways of teaching languages in NSW.
"There is a real shift away from rote learning - that mathematical way of memorising vocabulary, which was less effective for a wide range of learners," she said. "We focus more on how students are actually going to use it in real life - through interactions. Rather than asking them to recall 30 verbs, it's more about imagining they have to catch a train and ask someone for directions, or how to write a letter to their host family if they are going on exchange. It's real world experience."
