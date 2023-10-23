Thirty people were evacuated from a high-rise apartment block at Wolli Creek on Saturday night, October 21, after a fire broke out in one of the units.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) investigators believe a faulty lithium-Ion battery was responsible.
The blaze broke out just after 6pm on the seventh floor within the Arncliffe Street complex.
Residents rushed safety after the e-bike, which was on charge, burst into flames, setting fire to a bed.
A woman, 30, was treated for smoke inhalation by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Fire crews from Arncliffe and Marrickville were quickly on the scene and extinguished the fire.
People are urged to be extremely cautious when charging lithium-Ion batteries. People should not charge overnight when sleeping, not leave them constantly on charge, dispose of damaged lithium batteries properly at an approved recycling centre, not charge devices on beds, sofas or around highly flammable material, and avoid dropping, crushing or piercing battery cells.
Try to charge devices outside where possible, always buy reputable lithium-battery brands and never 'mix and match' components, store batteries and devices in a cool, dry area away from combustible materials, and install active smoke alarms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.