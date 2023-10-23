St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents evacuated at Wolli Creek after e-bike fire

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 23 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:03am
Thirty people were evacuated from a high-rise apartment block at Wolli Creek on Saturday night, October 21, after a fire broke out in one of the units.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

