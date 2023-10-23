St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Aged care group seminar run by Navigate Financial

Updated October 23 2023
A free aged care group seminar is being hosted by Navigate Financial at Brighton-Le-Sands on November 29. File picture
A free aged care group seminar is being hosted by Navigate Financial at Brighton-Le-Sands on November 29.

There will be an aged care group seminar run by Navigate Financial, Brighton-Le-Sands, at 10.30am on November 29 at the Novotel.

