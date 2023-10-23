There will be an aged care group seminar run by Navigate Financial, Brighton-Le-Sands, at 10.30am on November 29 at the Novotel.
After the business noticed an increase in aged care enquiries this year, it wanted to help the community with information and also a Q&A for clients, family, friends and business partners.
The informative free session is presented by Challenger.
Whether you are curious about how the aged care system works, for yourself or a loved one or would like to ask some questions, this session promises to be an informative experience for all.
RSVP by November 1. Call 9599 1888 or email brighton@navigatefinancial.com.au
