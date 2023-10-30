The kids of Sutherland Shire are getting into the Halloween spirit - and it's a growing trend.
Research from the Australian Retailers Association in partnership with Roy Morgan reveals that popularity for Halloween products continues to surge, seeing sales upticks of 25 per cent each year over the past five years- crowning Halloween as the fastest-growing event on the retail calendar.
Home decorations remain the most popular Halloween purchase, growing 14 per cent year on year. Supermarkets are set to sell more than one million kilograms of pumpkins for the Halloween rush. The spending forecast is expected to reach $490 million, marking an increase of 14 per cent or $60 million from 2022.
The majority plan to celebrate by purchasing Halloween costumes, with some of the most popular costumes this year for children - spiderman, princess and a ghost, and for adults, a witch and vampire and Barbie.
"Halloween is a global phenomenon and is increasingly becoming a cherished Aussie tradition. It's a fantastic opportunity for families to have fun and get creative - to go costume shopping, give the home an eerie makeover or host a party," Australian Retailers Association Chief Executive Officer Paul Zahra said.
"It's a welcome break from routine and a chance to get together with friends and loved ones to do something fun. Halloween is a great chance for Australians to let their hair down and partake in some spooky silliness during this challenging economic period. It's also important for retailers to build sales momentum in the run up to Christmas.
"Halloween is a big deal in the United States - historically tied to the arrival of Irish immigrants bringing the tradition with them in the 1800s. It is increasingly cementing its place in Australian culture due to its pop culture prominence," Mr Zahra said.
But when it comes to decorations, they can be a real horror story for birds and other native wildlife. BirdLife Australia urges people to be cautious with Halloween decorations on their properties, recommending only non-biodegradable, natural materials including straw, sheep's wool, sticks, twigs and leaves.
