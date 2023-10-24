Blakehurst High School is committed to academic excellence Advertising Feature

Blakehurst High School offers students deep learning opportunities to ensure that they succeed in life. Picture supplied

Blakehurst High School (BHS) is a comprehensive, co-educational setting that caters for students in year 7 to year 12.



Principal Sophie Kapsimalis said at BHS they inspire students to excel as critical learners, thinkers and champions of diversity who have a positive impact on their world.

"Our staff consists of highly experienced, dedicated teachers, many with qualifications surpassing NSW requirements. Over 20 per cent of staff are HSC markers and judges," Ms Kapsimalis said.

"We are a cohesive team that strives to empower our students with deep learning opportunities to ensure that they succeed in life."



Recently, the rigorous Department of Education External Validation process deemed Blakehurst High School as excelling in: Welfare, Classroom Practice, Curriculum, and Learning and Development.



The school was officially opened in August 1961 and since then, has maintained an unwavering commitment to high academic excellence.



The traditional motto at BHS is Nihil Sine Labore, 'nothing without hard work', while the school values are Integrity Rigour Empathy.

"Our school boasts a recently renovated gym, a custom-built synthetic soccer pitch and new volleyball courts. Our TAS kitchens and Industrial Arts workshops have undergone an upgrade, complete with new fittings, ready for future learning," Ms Kapsimalis said.



"Our library serves as an engaging, collaborative hub, and we are transforming our classrooms into centres of knowledge and innovation."



BHS currently has 1025 students with enrolments highly sought after by families within the catchment area and surrounding suburbs.



The school also has a strong international students intake and these positions are in high demand, providing a reciprocal cultural learning opportunity for the whole school community.



"In the past we have been known as a languages school and we have upheld this tradition by maintaining a wide array of language offerings including Chinese, French, Japanese, Greek and Italian," Ms Kapsimalis said.



"Recently, we were a pilot school for the new Computing Technology syllabus, an accomplishment which is due largely to our experienced and dynamic Industrial Arts faculty."



Blakehurst High School has a strong student voice and offers a variety of leadership and extracurricular opportunities including interactive clubs.



"In recent years, we have revisited the whole-school musical providing countless opportunities for students to engage in music, dance and drama, working as part of a team to produce outstanding school productions," Ms Kapsimalis said.



Sporting achievements are vast and varied at BHS with students competing at CHS, state, national and international level in their chosen sport.

The school places a particular focus on fostering an aspirational culture of teaching and learning.

