Look good, feel good, do good with Bamboo Body clothing Advertising Feature

Bamboo Body's range is made from soft, breathable bamboo fabric. Picture supplied

After 17 years of pioneering the online retail landscape, Bamboo Body's founders have responded to a multitude of customer requests with a bold venture into the realm of brick-and-mortar retail.

Bamboo Body offers a range of stylish clothing in the most comfortable fabric, that is created with sustainability and ethics at the forefront.



Established in 2005 by sisters Amanda and Elouise, the business started as a maternity clothing boutique, but they had difficulty sourcing styles made from natural and breathable fabrics.



After searching all over the world for a fabric that would suit their needs, the sisters were introduced to bamboo fabric which they discovered to be incredibly soft and breathable with a beautiful drape.



"Captivated by the unique nature of bamboo fabric, we looked beyond the maternity collection and started making luxuriously soft, stylish and sustainable bamboo clothing for everybody," Elouise Danby co-founder, general manager said.



They launched their first line of everyday style essentials under the Bamboo Body label in 2006. Bamboo Body has since expanded rapidly and now offers a vast collection of bamboo clothing for women, men and children, all designed in Australia.

With an unwavering philosophy of 'look good, feel good, do good', every piece from Bamboo Body is ethically produced and offers the best in both comfort and style, whatever your shape or size.

Priding themselves on inclusivity, they offer sizes from XXS to 4XL.



Operating until now as an online store, they are excited to embark on a new journey with the opening of their first showroom in the Sutherland Shire.

The Bamboo Body showroom represents more than just a traditional shopping experience; it stands as a testament to personalised, one-on-one styling sessions available by appointment, all within an inviting, relaxed environment.

Here, customers enjoy the luxurious privilege of unhurried consultations.

"Our team of professional stylists boast an abundance of expertise in areas such as dressing for diverse body shapes, expertly matching colours to individual skin tones, and unsurpassed knowledge of our product line to ensure styling success," Elouise said.

"We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to connect with our local customers - both those who have been loyal and those who are just discovering our brand.

"It fills us with immense pride to be able to introduce sustainable, high-quality clothing options to our local community. In a world often dominated by fast fashion, we stand as an alternative that not only prioritises style and comfort but also eco-conscious choices."

Bamboo Body offers an extensive range of ultra-soft and supremely comfortable wardrobe essentials, from tees, dresses and pants, to pyjamas and underwear. The collection also includes minimalist basics for men and loungewear for kids.



Every item is crafted from OEKO-TEX® certified bamboo fabric. Additionally, Bamboo Body's fabric has been awarded the maximum UPF 50+ sun protection rating by Australian Government Agency, ARPANSA providing customers with the added benefit of sun protection.



"At Bamboo Body we are passionate about the environment. Not only is our bamboo fabric a sustainable alternative to cotton and synthetic material textiles, our clothing is designed to be versatile, trans-seasonal and worn time and time again," Elouise said.



"Our brand's ethos extends beyond just fashion; it's a commitment to making a positive impact in the community we call home."



Bamboo Body is proud to be both a fashion destination and a responsible company, striving to create a better world for all.

The Bamboo Body showroom is located at 12/398 The Boulevarde, Kirrawee.

