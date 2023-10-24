Dealing with arthritis, joint pain, soreness and stiffness is a common ailment as you age.
Arborvitae Health and Wellbeing offers products that may help manage some of the most common health disorders caused by inflammation.
The easy to take daily supplement has been designed to quickly and efficiently re-set the immune system and bring down inflammation in the body.
Director Brendan Howell said Arborvitae's products comprise of natural plant extracts, including French Maritime Pine Bark extract (Pycnogenol®), Aloe Vera, Papain Enzyme and honey, that are combined to create a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant supplement that can assist with inflammation and is useful for a broad range of conditions.
"Pycnogenol® is one of the main active ingredients in Arborvitae and is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the Maritime Pine that grows along the coast of southwest France," Brendan said.
"It has been widely studied for the past 40 years, with more than 160 clinical trials and 450 scientific publications, ensuring its safety and efficacy as an ingredient."
Arborvitae offers three main supplements; Arborvitae Joint Health which provides relief from the symptoms of mild arthritis/osteoarthritis and joint pain, soreness, and stiffness, and supports joint mobility and flexibility.
Arborvitae Health & Wellbeing Supplement supports healthy blood glucose and cholesterol levels, maintains a healthy cardiovascular system and supports the health and function of the immune system.
Arborvitae Cognitive Function, Memory and Eye Health enhance cognitive performance, support mental function, and maintain healthy eye function.
"The science behind Arborvitae and its ingredients, together with the customer feedback we receive demonstrates the products efficacy and enables us to provide real examples / anecdotal evidence across a broad range of conditions when speaking with customers," Brendan said.
"We have a strong customer support by word of mouth and customers such as Glen Rampton (pictured) have experienced good results and are happy to share their story."
Arborvitae Joint Health, the company's main product, benefited from a Clinical Study undertaken and published in September 2020 in the Minerva Journal of Orthopaedics and Traumatology.
Since starting nine years ago, the business has continually grown - starting as an online business, it is now represented in over 2000 chemists and health food stores Australia wide.
Since aged care homes are not all the same, it's time for a bit of myth-busting.
My Aged Care, a service of the Australian government, describes aged care homes as places that have been designed for older people who can no longer live at home and need ongoing help with everyday tasks or health care.
These might also be known as nursing homes or residential aged care facilities.
"The government funds a range of aged care homes across Australia so that they can provide care and support services to those who need it," the My Aged Care website states. "Each aged care home is different, so it's important to choose the right one for you."
In terms of funding, "the Australian government subsidises a range of aged care homes in Australia. This means affordable care and support services can be accessed by those who need it. The subsidies are paid directly to the aged care home."
The level of funding that a home receives is based on an independent assessor of care needs and how much someone can afford to contribute to costs. Subsidised aged care homes also need to meet certain standards to receive funding.
You don't. For various complicated financial reasons, selling your home might be the right choice. But it's just that, a choice.
All sorts of factors come into it, from exemptions (especially if your spouse still lives there) to means testing to estate planning, and a qualified financial professional can help you determine what strategy will be best for your preferences and circumstances.
At the beginning of October 2023, a new nationwide requirement for aged care homes to deliver a minimum of care per resident per day came into effect.
"The mandatory care minutes require 200 minutes of care to be provided, on average, to each resident using a combination of registered nurses (RN), enrolled nurses (EN) and personal care attendants (PCA) - with at least 40 minutes to be specifically delivered by an RN," Rachel Wassink, director of Social Care and Health at RMIT University and CEO of Happy Helpers Home Care, said.
Rachel would like to see the funding for this initiative extended to ENs as well (it is currently focused on RNs) but considers these new minimums as an important working step.
As My Aged Care states, they're not all the same. Depending on your needs and preferences, there's another category you could choose to live in: an over 55s village with no or minimal assistance.
Meanwhile, those with higher needs may require an aged care facility specialising in looking after people with their particular condition, such as dementia.
That will be more relevant to your capacity and your chosen aged care facility.
The activities and socialising opportunities available must be on your checklist of things to look for before deciding, but they should have some. There may be group activities, outings, or opportunities to continue pursuing one or more of your hobbies. It's just a question of what you want to do and finding somewhere that will make it available to you.
Again, this one comes down to your own capacity. And your (or perhaps your carer's) ability to plan. So long as you are capable of the travel and can arrange any assistance that you may need along the way, you'll still be free to go wherever you want.
Charles Sturt University experts recommend Australian seniors begin to look more closely at exercise and their health, focusing on their bone density and strength.
Osteoporosis, a disorder of the skeleton that results in less dense and frail bones, now affects 1.2 million people in Australia and is more common in people over the age of 50.
Approximately 75 per cent of osteoporosis occurs in people 65 and over, and women represent three in four cases.
Osteoporosis results in an increased risk of bone fractures following a minor bump, trip or fall, and while any bone in the body can be affected, the most common ones are the hip, wrist, and spine. Any fracture, especially with seniors, can lead to chronic pain, disability, loss of independence, or even death.
Accredited exercise physiologist and scholarly teaching fellow in clinical exercise physiology at CSU's School of Allied Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences, Karina Liles, said exercise was extremely important for seniors.
"The benefits of exercise for chronic health conditions can never be overstated, especially for those with osteoporosis," she said. "As a 'silent disease', quite often the first and only symptoms are fractures, so by exercising, we are trying to prevent further issues."
Since bones go through remodelling and continue to change throughout your life, Karina said doing different exercises can promote healthy bone growth.
"A combination of resistance and weight-bearing training can really stimulate healthy bone cells," she said. "You should start with small resistance training, gradually building it up and then move onto weight bearing and impact style exercises."
Karina said balance exercises are also essential for seniors and people with osteoporosis. "By doing balance exercises, people can improve their balance, which is then going to reduce their risk of trips, falls, and bumps, which in turn reduces the associated risk of fractures."
Types of different exercises can include:
Weight-bearing impact exercise: Exercise and loading should be vertical and multidirectional, such as jumping, hopping, skipping, step-ups, and bounding.
Resistance exercise: Usually completed with weights, you should target large muscle groups, including weighted lunges, squats, deadlifts, push-ups, calf raises, or variations.
Balance exercise: Suitable balance exercises will vary for each individual, and examples include tandem balance, single-leg balance, heel-toe walking, and balancing on uneven surfaces or foam mats.
Karina said it was also important to maintain a healthy diet in conjunction with exercise. "You generally want a nutritional and well-balanced diet," she said. "Bones respond well to food rich in calcium and Vitamin D such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables, and nuts and seeds."
While exercising is important for seniors and those with health problems, getting started is often the hardest step.
"People can start with resistance training as it is really beneficial, then progress gradually to other exercises such as weight-bearing training," she said.
"Some exercises can seem intimidating, but if you visit an AEP, they can help you tailor an exercise plan that is safe and suits your health and fitness levels."
Karina said it was also important to take into account your fitness goals; however, promoting healthy bone growth should be one of those goals.