St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Trauma of son's murder saw an anti-violence movement to be born

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 24 2023 - 8:52am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enough is Enough anti-violence movement founder, Ken Marslew has written a book about his son, Michael's murder is a bid to help people who have experienced trauma to grow. Picture: Chris Lane
Enough is Enough anti-violence movement founder, Ken Marslew has written a book about his son, Michael's murder is a bid to help people who have experienced trauma to grow. Picture: Chris Lane

It has taken 29 years for anti-violence campaigner Ken Marslew to tell his story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.