Trauma of son's murder saw an anti-violence movement to be born

It has taken 29 years for anti-violence campaigner Ken Marslew to tell his story.
After his son, Michael, 18, was murdered in the armed hold-up of a Jannali pizza shop in 1994, Mr Marslew founded the anti-violence movement and support group, Enough is Enough.
Since then the organisation has been promoting violence prevention strategies through victims services, offender programs and counselling.
Now, Mr Marslew has written a book about Michael's murder and the journey it started and is still continuing.
The book is called Motivated by Murder which is being published on November 1
"The title was changed many times," Mr Marslew said. "I was going to call it Father's Day because that is one of the hardest days of the year for me, along with New Year's Eve," he said.
"Then I was giving a talk at a school and the priest there asked me, 'What motivates you?'
"I said I was motivated by anger. He said, 'No it's not anger, it's love.'
"It was a defining moment for me. Another defining moment was when I met Michael's murderers. They were in prison and asked to meet them.
"It was a Restorative Justice Conference. I was able to ask them why they murdered Michael.
"This was the impetus to write the book. I eventually offered one of Michael's murderers to come and work for me if he met certain criteria. He never met that criteria.
"This book has been 29 years in the making. I stopped so many times because I thought no-one would read the story. Every time I picked up the pen to write I relived everything. When you write it down the emotion hurts too much to continue and that's why I stopped.
"But my colleagues encouraged me to keep on.
"One of the key points to finish the book was that I dislike the term 'victim' and I did not want to be seen as a stereotypical victim. I wanted to redefine the term victim.
"My journey was never that of a victim. I want people to realise if they suffer a traumatic experience it is not the end.
"Having a purpose is the key to life. My purpose became not accepting things the way there were. Victims were not being looked after, so I went on this journey of victim, survive and thrive.
"The Enough is Enough anti-violence movement was originally to help victims navigate the system, starting with prisons, juvenile justice, kids at risk and counselling for both the victims and offenders.
"In many cases an offender was a victim before becoming an offender. There is an old saying, 'Hurt people hurt people.'
"If you can stop people from reoffending you have less victims.
There's a lesson in the book - it doesn't matter what happens to you in life. It's what you do when it happens.
"It was a story that's reluctantly told but one that may benefit people facing trauma."
"What is there when a trauma occurs that makes people grow? If you can put it in a box and give it to someone then it is a gift. This is what I want this book to teach."
Motivated by Murder is available on Amazon and through ken@enoughisenough.org.au
The book will be launched at a fundraiser at Sharkies at Kareela on Friday, November 10.
Guest speakers Gary Jubelin, John Killick and the Leveson family.
Tickets are available on humanitix.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.