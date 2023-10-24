2023 Georges River Art Prize winners announced this week

The winners of the 2023 Georges River Art Prize will be announced this week at two local events celebrating the Australian art scene.
There were 366 artists from all over the country that entered the competition, across the categories of Painting, Sculpture and local Youth artworks, with a major painting prize worth $10,000.
The outstanding artworks selected for this year's Art Prize capture a range of themes, including life, people and portraits, quiet suburban streets and the natural environment in a mist of traditional and abstract representations.
The finalists' artworks were selected by a panel of award-winning judges: Tony Costa, 2019 winner of the Archibald Prize, Patrick Cremin, an artist and arts worker based in Sydney and Carrie Kibbler, the Curator at Hazelhurst Arts Centre.
Of the calibre of entries, the judges said, "Deciding on the finalists for this year's Georges River Art Prize was no easy task. The calibre across the board is of an incredibly high standard, with a diverse selection of artists represented, both local and further afield.
"The final selection is a confident collection of artworks across various mediums, exploring subject matter that reflects contemporary art practice in Australia.
There is also a dominant theme in some works that depict the landscape and people of Southern Sydney, highlighting the thriving creative communities here."
Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir said, "I wish all the finalists, particularly our local artists, the best of luck for the upcoming announcement events on October 26 and 27.
"I encourage all residents to visit the main and youth upcoming finalists' exhibitions to support and enjoy our local and national art community's works. Art of all genres strengthens our community through creative self-expression, and cultural appreciation by breaking cultural, social and economic barriers."
Winners' announcements and finalists' exhibition:
For more details on the Georges River Art Prize 2023, visit Council's Georges River Art Prize page .To RSVP for the October 26 and 27 events, book via Council's What's On page.
