St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

2023 Georges River Art Prize winners announced this week

October 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The winners of the 2023 Georges River Art Prize will be announced this week at two local events celebrating the Australian art scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.