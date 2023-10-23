A former public reserve at Miranda, which has been used for the last six years as a roadworks storage depot, would make an ideal off-leash dog park, say a couple who live nearby.
Megan and Mark Anasta say the land, at the corner of Kingsway and Sylvania Road, was well placed for use by residents in new,dog-friendly apartment blocks in the Pinnacle Street high-rise zone, and the surrounding area.
"It would be great if people did not have to get in their car and drive to Kirrawee [the nearest off-leash facility]," Ms Anasta said.
"It seems like commonsense to me."
The couple have written to deputy mayor Carol Provan about the need for an off-leash dog park in their area.
The Miranda site, which is on the M6 road corridor, was a public reserve before Roads and Maritime Service (now Transport for NSW) closed it off and used it for a storage compound while carrying out major projects on Heathcote Road and Linden Street, Sutherland.
With the completion of both projects, the site has been emptied, but the high wire fence and padlocked gates remain.
The ground is covered with a layer of bitumen.
A Transport for NSW told the Leader no decision had been made regarding the future use of the land.
A spokeswoman for Sutherland Shire Council said the council maintained the site for public use under a licence from TfNSW up until 2017 when the transport body occupied the land.
"Council will consider its position on its need for the site once TfNSW advises Council that the land is available," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.