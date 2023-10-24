Spacious and versatile

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Creating an instant impact with its generous proportions, light filled interiors and high-end inclusions, this exceptional dual level residence provides a high standard of modern comfort for large growing families.
Murray Cole, waterfront sales specialist at McGrath said the home basks in a prized rear north aspect and is superbly located within footsteps of Lilli Pilli's village shops.
"It's a great family spot within walking distance to everything you need. A minute's walk to local shops in case you're missing any ingredients for dinner and walking distance to local schools and sporting grounds, and it's just 10 minutes away from the beach," Murray said.
There is a gourmet CaesarStone kitchen equipped with integrated Miele appliances and also features a breakfast bar and butlers' pantry.
The versatile lounge room provides a great teenage retreat option, while the study space is discreetly located adjacent to the kitchen.
Interiors open out onto the north facing covered entertaining area complete with heating strips and ceiling fan, while beyond this is the in-ground swimming pool, level lawn and established easy care gardens.
The upper level offers four oversized bedrooms, the spacious master with walk-in robe and en suite, plus there's a spa equipped bathroom with heated flooring and towel rails.
