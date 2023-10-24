Luxurious coastal living

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 4
Admiring the waters of Shelley Beach, 'SEA' is a full floor residence that sets a new benchmark in opulent beachside living.
Mitchell Wynn from Highlands said the property delivers a life of luxury.
"It has exceptional attention to detail and is perfect for entertaining with breathtaking views," he said.
Developed by the esteemed Sammut Group, 'SEA' is now available for immediate occupancy.
The home boasts a coveted north-east facing aspect, bathing its interior spaces in natural sunlight year-round. Floor-to-ceiling windows extend to an expansive entertainer's deck with direct access to The Esplanade and the vast ocean beyond.
The gourmet kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, featuring Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, marble benchtops, a Zip tap, and a bespoke glass wine cellar.
The main bedroom retreat includes a luxurious en suite and a walk-in robe with motorised curtains. Two additional bedrooms, a home office and a fourth bedroom/media room with a private terrace provides ample space throughout for enviable coastal living.
The interior is adorned with timber floorboards, v-joint finishes, and Mediterranean-inspired decor.
"Individual private lift access and a full-floor basement parking facility for up to four cars, along with a gym, enhance home convenience," Mitchell said.
