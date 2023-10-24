Award-winning pools built to perfection by Pinnacle Pools Advertising Feature

Sammy, Clint and Sandy from Pinnacle Pools. Picture supplied

For local pool builders Pinnacle Pools, 2023 has been a very big year.



Founded in the early 80s, the family-owned business has this year been recognised with 11 awards in the industry's SPASA Awards of Excellence including first place in the national awards for Best Concrete Pool under $120,000, Best Concrete Spa and Spa of the Year.



They are also making their television debut with two segments on the upcoming program Australia's Best Pools.

For owners Sammy and Sandy, along with their son and construction manager Clint, the industry recognition is an enormous honour, but what really makes it worthwhile is their happy clients.

Brand managers Ben and Gabrielle Glasson reflect, "For them, it's less about the awards, and more about the satisfaction of creating a centrepiece for families to create cherished memories, adding value to homes for decades to come. Their humility and integrity are unsurpassed and their passion for quality unrivalled."

"We first got to know the Pinnacle Pools team when we were their clients building our pool. We were absolutely blown away by their quality and just how seamlessly they collaborated with us as designers, along with our builder and eminent landscaper Corey Fox.



"They brought ideas that no other pool builder had, including moving our pool equipment to the side of the house so we could create a beautiful feature wall that transformed the space.



"We had such a fantastic experience and ended up with the most divine pool and backyard. We knew this was a brand we wanted to represent, to showcase how incredible they are."

In fact, so successful was the collaboration between Pinnacle Pools and Corey Fox Landscaping, that they have partnered together to deliver an end-to-end pool and landscape service.



This coming year, they have set the goal of building more unique, award-winning projects and are seeking clients with the appetite to really build something special.

When considering how pools have changed over time, Clint said, "There's definitely been a shift from size to quality. As density in the Shire increases (and parking makes the idea of Cronulla on the weekend too scary), our homes are getting smaller, but we want more from them. You consider the enormous cost to buy a house these days, and for a small percentage more, you can add a pool that's going to increase the enjoyment you get from your home exponentially.

"A smaller pool can fit into most yards and keeps running costs economical which can free up the budget for features like acrylic 'windows' for your pool, stone water features, and stunning surrounding landscapes that create the feeling of a resort at home. We're also seeing curves make a comeback!"

Technology has also transformed pool maintenance over recent years. Now you can manage your pool from your phone with in-floor cleaning, pumps, lights and heating all managed through an app from anywhere in the world.

There's never been a time when a backyard pool was a more valuable proposition. But with any major purchase, comes the challenge of finding the right supplier with the specialist expertise needed.



With over 30 years' experience building custom concrete pools and 11 award-wins under their belt this year, that's something that really gives people confidence that Pinnacle Pools can deliver.