Whether your child is beginning primary school or high school in 2024 now is the time to start looking at potential schools and getting the enrolment process underway.

For some families choosing the school their child will attend is as simple as finding the closest public school but for others the choice is much more complex.

They may want to explore school options such as Montessori, Christian, Catholic, boarding, selective, single-sex, co-educational or other independent schools.

Every child and every family is different so it is important to find the school that best suits you.

According to Independent Schools Australia, "The main driver of school choice is the desire of parents to match the school with the individual needs of the child and the values of the family.

"Other reasons parents choose an independent school for their children include religious affiliation, academic outcomes - particularly in year 12, quality teaching, a supportive caring environment, the physical environment and facilities, the content of the curriculum, quality leadership and extra-curricular opportunities."

Vanessa, the mother of a recent year 7 starter said they chose a smaller Christian school because they felt it was the best option for their son.

"I liked that the class sizes were smaller and he wasn't going to be lost in the crowd. He is also quite shy so I was worried about placing him in a school that had a large number of student enrolments," she said.

"We took a tour around a few different schools and it really helped to get a feel for them and what they had to offer. It was a great opportunity to talk to teachers, students and the principal.

"Our son has a passion for science and computers so it was important to see what they had to offer in these areas and to ensure his interests would be catered for."

Once you have visited a few schools and made your decision it is important to get your application in as soon as possible. While each school is different, the enrolment process may include:

An interview with the school

Review of school reports and NAPLAN

Consideration of family ties to the school and references

A check of your involvement with your church or community (for Christian schools)

An examination (for selective schools)



Payment of an application or enrolment fee

While starting kindergarten and year 7 are the most common reasons for new enrolments many schools also accept students that may be moving into the area or looking to change schools if they have spaces available.