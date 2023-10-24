Hughes MP Jenny Ware says Labor must address the cost of living crisis Advertising Feature

Jenny Ware MP speaking with a Yarrawarrah resident during a recent mobile office. Picture supplied.

Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks about Australia's escalating cost of living.



"After another week in Parliament, it is abundantly clear that the Albanese Labor Government is out of touch with the concerns of everyday Australians, especially when it comes to the pressing issue of cost of living.

"Despite Labor's promise of "cost of living relief," Australian families find themselves grappling with the relentless rise in everyday expenses.



"Under Labor's watch, we have seen escalating mortgages, soaring rent as well as surging grocery bills, insurance premiums, electricity, petrol prices and gas costs.

"For an entire year, cost of living concerns have taken a back seat as the Prime Minister was distracted with campaigning for the recent referendum.



"The Prime Minister continues to avoid questions around cost of living, including during Question Time last week.

"The Labor Party promised to make life easier, not harder. With Christmas now approaching, more and more families are being forced into making difficult financial choices just to stay afloat.

"It's time for the Australian people to hold the Albanese Labor Government accountable for its broken promises, including the much-touted $275 reduction in power bills.

"The pain at the petrol pump is undeniable, with the latest monthly inflation data revealing a 13.9 per cent surge in fuel prices, including a 9 per cent spike in August alone, as reported by the ABS.



"Unleaded petrol prices have breached the $2.00 per litre mark, including within the electorate of Hughes, with no relief in sight.

"Families with mortgages are facing a housing crisis: a family with a $750,000 mortgage is now paying an additional $22,000 annually compared to just a year ago, adding to further financial strain.

"Rents across Australia have risen at the fastest rate in at least 15 years with data reporting rents have increased 13.2 per cent for houses and 23.7 per cent for units in between September 2022 - 2023.

"Adding to the financial strain, Australians are grappling with a 15 per cent increase in income tax compared to the previous year, all while working longer hours for reduced pay. This escalating taxation burden further compounds the financial challenges faced by the population.

"Concerns about escalating property prices and inflation have raised the possibility of an interest rate hike on Melbourne Cup Day. The decision-making process will be influenced by unemployment and inflation statistics.

"Labor's commitment to an additional $188 billion in spending since the Coalition's departure from office raises serious concerns about fiscal responsibility. It is imperative to remember that spending without effective economic management does not combat inflation.

"The Albanese Labor Government's mishandling of the cost-of-living crisis has left countless Australians grappling with financial hardship.



"Promises remain unfulfilled and their economic mismanagement will continue to be called out until they take this issue seriously.



"To effectively address this crisis, a balanced approach that prioritises the cost of living and ensures fiscal responsibility is paramount.

